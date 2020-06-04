Sedgwick County reports 12 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the county is 616. Total recoveries are 432. The county is still reporting 21 deaths.

Sedgwick County Health Department Update

Beginning today, residents will be able to be tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms, at no cost through the Health Department.

Next week, residents will be called to participate in a random sample survey and be tested for COVID-19. This survey will help the Health Department determine the spread of the disease in Sedgwick County.

More than 15,600 residents have been tested for COVID-19. The Health Department took samples from 45 residents today at their drive-through site. Please call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if you think you should be tested for the disease or if you have general questions about it.



Sedgwick County Updates

Commissioners approved a Notice of Funding Opportunity tool that will allow various community agencies to provide information on what needs they have related to COVID-19. An online form will be available online, Friday, June 5. The information will be used to put together a strategic plan to allocate the CARES funding that the County received.

The CARES Act expense review team, called the Financial Stimulus Review Team, met last Friday to discuss timeline, scope, and training. The group will be responsible for recommending CARES Act reimbursements to the BOCC once a strategic plan is in place.



The Sedgwick County Health Department is hiring several positions through December to help in the fight against COVID-19. If you are interested in applying, please visit careers.sedgwickcounty.org/ and search keyword COVID.

Prevention Measures

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Cover all coughs and sneezes

Maintain social distancing – keep six feet of space between you and others

Wear a face mask if social distancing is not an option

Stay home if you are ill

Mental Health Support

COMCARE of Sedgwick County is offering a Support Line for individuals who may be experiencing an elevation in mental health symptoms.

Individuals may call (316) 660-1111 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

They’ll receive resources, coping skill ideas, and encouragement to keep doing what they need to do to stay healthy, emotionally and physically.

Residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis should call (316) 660-7500.

