Sedgwick County reports 16 new coronavirus cases Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department on Monday reported 16 new coronavirus cases on Monday. The total cases are now at 601 up from 585 on Sunday.

The county reports 432 recoveries and 21 deaths. The Kansas Department of Health said on Monday the state surpassed 10,000 cases.

Sedgwick County Health Department Update

More than 15,000 residents have been tested for COVID-19. The Health Department took samples from 65 residents today at their drive-through site. Residents can be tested at no cost, regardless of insurance, if they have at least two symptoms of COVID-19. Please call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if you think you should be tested for the disease or if you have general questions about it.

Sedgwick County Updates

The Sedgwick County Health Department is hiring several positions through December to help in the fight against COVID-19. If you are interested in applying, please visit careers.sedgwickcounty.org/ and search keyword COVID.

Prevention Measures

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Cover all coughs and sneezes

Maintain social distancing – keep six feet of space between you and others

Wear a face mask if social distancing is not an option

Stay home if you are ill

Mental Health Support

COMCARE of Sedgwick County is offering a Support Line for individuals who may be experiencing an elevation in mental health symptoms.

Individuals may call (316) 660-1111 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

They’ll receive resources, coping skill ideas, and encouragement to keep doing what they need to do to stay healthy, emotionally and physically.

Residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis should call (316) 660-7500.

