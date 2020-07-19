Sedgwick County reports 2,637 COVID-19 cases, 1,050 recoveries

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of coronavirus cases in Sedgwick County increased to 2,637 cases, up 84 cases since its last update, according to the Sedgwick County Health Department.

The total number of active cases in the county reached a total of 1,555, this is an increase of 77 new cases since the health department’s last update. The health department is also reporting a total of 1,050 recoveries, this is an increase of 7 recoveries. There are no new deaths reported as of 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

The health depart says they have tested a total of 44,560 people in the county.

Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 numbers include confirmed cases that have not yet been finalized in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) reporting system and may not match KDHE’s reported numbers.

LATEST STORIES: