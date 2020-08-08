Sedgwick County reports 2,884 active cases of COVID-19, 1,890 recoveries

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting 36 new active coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total to 2,884.

The health department says a total of 1,890 residents have recovered from COVID-19 in Sedgwick County. This is an increase of 66 new recoveries according to the health department. No new deaths have been reported.

In all, 60,951 Sedgwick County residents have been tested for the coronavirus.

