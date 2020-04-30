Sedgwick County reports 366 total cases of coronavirus, 9 deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department reported on Wednesday that there have been 366 COVID-19 cases, 184 recoveries, and nine deaths so far during the coronavirus pandemic.

View a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County by a variety of data points at www.sedgwickcounty.org.

Harvey has six total cases, Butler has 16 total cases, Cowley has two total cases, Sumner has three total cases, and Reno has 35 total cases.

Sedgwick County Health Department Update

The criteria for testing have been revised. Residents can be tested if they have at least two symptoms of COVID-19. There are no restrictions on age or underlying condition.

KDHE reports that as of noon today, more than 3,700 residents have been tested for COVID-19.

The Health Department is currently taking samples of residents who meet the criteria to be tested for the disease at no cost to residents. The Health Department took samples from more than 115 residents today at the drive-through site. Residents are encouraged to call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if they think they should be tested for COVID-19. If residents have general questions about COVID-19 they should call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1. For up-to-date information, please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org.



