Sedgwick County reports 4 new deaths from coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting four new deaths from coronavirus.

The death toll in the county is now 32 up from 28. The last death was reported June 25 in the county.

“The four deaths have not been since Monday. They’ve been since the beginning of the month but due to reasons maybe because hospitals are so busy, it takes time to get the info to us. The four deaths are since July 1, not over the last few days, but just now being reported,” said Tom Stolz, Sedgwick County manager.

The 32 people who have died in the county have been over the age of 50. Twenty-seven were from long-term care facilities.

Right now, there are 1,299 active cases of the virus in the county and 962 recoveries. The county reports 41,084 have been tested.

A new testing location will move from a tent at the West Central location to 620 North Edgemoor. It is the old armory location which the county says will give workers and clients greater comfort. Testing is for those who are symptomatic or in high priority professions.

The county reports that testing nationwide is overwhelmed.

