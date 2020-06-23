Sedgwick County reports 41 new coronavirus cases since Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting 41 new coronavirus cases and one new death since Monday. Twenty-six people have died since the pandemic began.

There are currently 310 active cases. Overall, the county has had a total of 937 cases and 601 recoveries.

The health department updates a dashboard daily and includes the number of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, hospitalizations, illness onset, and cases identified by gender, ethnicity, and race.

Sedgwick County says people are encouraged to stop the spread of the disease by washing hands, covering coughs, practicing social distancing, and wearing a face mask if social distancing is not an option.

