Sedgwick County reports 46 new coronavirus cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County reported 46 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The number went from 764 on Monday to 810 on Wednesday.
The county has had 510 recoveries and 25 total deaths.
UPDATES:
- Mobile testing will be available this week from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 19 at PIX Community Center in Mulvane, 101 E. Main St. Residents of Sedgwick County and Sumner County can be tested at no cost.
- Residents will be called this week to participate in a random sample survey and be tested for COVID-19 at no cost. This survey will help the Health Department determine the spread of the disease in Sedgwick County.
- Phone calls will come from a local phone number with a 660 prefix like all Sedgwick County departments.
- Residents are able to be tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms, at no cost through the Health Department.
- More than 21,000 residents have been tested for COVID-19.
- Please call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if you think you should be tested for the disease or if you have general questions about it.
