Sedgwick County reports 534 coronavirus cases in recent update

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting 534 cases of coronavirus according to its most recent update released Saturday.
The department reports 4 new cases since Friday. The county has had 358 recoveries. The increase has been attributed to cases from Sedgwick County residents who are currently at a Wichita Work Release Facility.
The department reported there have been 20 deaths in the county. There have been 172 deaths in the state of Kansas.
KDHE has seen a total of 7,886 cases, and 724 hospitalizations according to date released Friday at noon. There have been a total of 53,706 negative tests conducted.
The KDHE is now updating numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
