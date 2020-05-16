Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County reports 534 coronavirus cases in recent update

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting 534 cases of coronavirus according to its most recent update released Saturday.

The department reports 4 new cases since Friday. The county has had 358 recoveries. The increase has been attributed to cases from Sedgwick County residents who are currently at a Wichita Work Release Facility.

The department reported there have been 20 deaths in the county. There have been 172 deaths in the state of Kansas.

KDHE has seen a total of 7,886 cases, and 724 hospitalizations according to date released Friday at noon. There have been a total of 53,706 negative tests conducted.

The KDHE is now updating numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

