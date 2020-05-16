Sedgwick County reports 534 coronavirus cases in recent update

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting 534 cases of coronavirus according to its most recent update released Saturday.

The department reports 4 new cases since Friday. The county has had 358 recoveries. The increase has been attributed to cases from Sedgwick County residents who are currently at a Wichita Work Release Facility.

The department reported there have been 20 deaths in the county. There have been 172 deaths in the state of Kansas.

KDHE has seen a total of 7,886 cases, and 724 hospitalizations according to date released Friday at noon. There have been a total of 53,706 negative tests conducted.

The KDHE is now updating numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

