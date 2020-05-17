Sedgwick County reports 535 coronavirus cases in recent update

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting 535 cases of coronavirus according to its most recent update released Sunday.

The department reports 5 new cases since Friday. The county has had 361 recoveries. The increase has been attributed to cases from Sedgwick County residents who are currently at a Wichita Work Release Facility.

The department reported there have been 20 deaths in the county. There have been 172 deaths in the state of Kansas.

KDHE has seen a total of 7,941 cases and 724 hospitalizations to date according to information released Saturday at noon. There have been a total of 53,706 negative tests conducted.

The KDHE is now updating numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Sedgwick County Health Department Update

Residents can be tested at no cost, regardless of insurance, if they have at least two symptoms of COVID-19. There are no restrictions on age or underlying condition.

Please call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if you think you should be tested for the disease.

General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.

For up-to-date information, please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org.

Sedgwick County Updates

By Executive Order 20-32 , Phase 1.5 of the Governor’s Plan will take effect at midnight, Monday, May 18. Key highlights include: Mass gatherings of more than 10 individuals continue to be prohibited; Nail salons, barber shops, hair salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and other personal service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided may open, but only for pre-scheduled appointments or online check-in; Fitness centers and health clubs may open, but in-person group classes may not occur and locker rooms must be closed except as necessary to use restroom facilities. In-person commencement or graduation ceremonies may occur with no more than 10 individuals in a room, gymnasium, or facility at one time as long as 6-foot social distancing is maintained. Outdoor drive-through graduation ceremonies during which no more than 10 individuals are in the same area outside of their vehicles at a time (i.e. school administration, graduate, family members, etc.) are allowed. All questions and clarifications about the Order be directed to the Governor’s Office at (785) 368-8500. Do not call 9-1-1 if you have questions or concerns about the Executive Order. We continue to work on the plan to reopen Sedgwick County, along with our business and nonprofit partners. Our goal is to fall in line with the Governor’s plan, while reopening our county in a way that is safe and protects the health of our residents.

Prevention Measures

Stay home

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Cover all coughs and sneezes

Maintain social distancing – keep six feet of space between you and others

Limit public gatherings to 10 people or less

Mental Health Support

COMCARE of Sedgwick County is offering a Support Line for individuals who may be experiencing an elevation in mental health symptoms.

Individuals may call (316) 660-1111 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

They’ll receive resources, coping skill ideas, and encouragement to keep doing what they need to do to stay healthy, emotionally and physically.

Residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis should call (316) 660-7500

