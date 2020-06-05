Sedgwick County reports 9 new coronavirus cases Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department reported nine new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The total number of cases in Sedgwick County is now 625. Deaths are still at 21. There have been 440 recoveries.

Sedgwick County Health Department Update

Residents are able to be tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms, at no cost through the Health Department.

Next week, residents will be called to participate in a random sample survey and be tested for COVID-19. This survey will help the Health Department determine the spread of the disease in Sedgwick County.

More than 15,600 residents have been tested for COVID-19. The Health Department took samples from 52 residents today at their drive through site. Please call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if you think you should be tested for the disease or if you have general questions about it.



Sedgwick County Updates

The Sedgwick County Health Department is hiring several positions through December to help in the fight against COVID-19. If you are interested in applying, please visit careers.sedgwickcounty.org/ and search keyword COVID.

Prevention Measures

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Cover all coughs and sneezes

Maintain social distancing – keep six feet of space between you and others

Wear a face mask if social distancing is not an option

Stay home if you are ill

