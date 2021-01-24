Sedgwick County rescheduling Monday vaccine appointments due to weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For safety, due to predicted rain and wind, the Sedgwick County Health Department will not vaccinate people aged 83 and older on Monday, January 25.

Residents in this category with Monday appointments will be contacted to reschedule their appointment for Tuesday, January 26, or a later date.

The health department still plans to vaccinate healthcare-associated workers with appointments on Monday.

As a reminder, the county will not schedule more appointments than available.

