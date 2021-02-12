Sedgwick County residents 70 and older can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County residents aged 70 and older are encouraged to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the Sedgwick County Health Department beginning today according to a news release from the county.

Register ahead of time online or dial (316) 660-1029. A person may assist the resident by scheduling on behalf of the resident

The health department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open Friday and Saturday, February 12-13, and Monday through Saturday, February 15-20 at INTRUST Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman St., to vaccinate health care workers and residents aged 70 and older. The drive-thru vaccine clinic, at 777 E. Waterman St., is only open to residents aged 70 and older who have mobility difficulties.

Appointments will not be opened unless vaccine is available.

Please arrive at your vaccine appointment no more than 15 minutes early and plan to allow at least 45 minutes for the vaccine appointment. Based on staffing, average wait times for appointments range from 60 to 90 minutes.

Click here for a document on how to schedule and prepare for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Changes to COVID-19 Sampling and Testing

SCHD plans to rearrange staff to increase vaccine clinic capacity. Beginning Tuesday, February 16, the Health Department will only take samples to test for COVID-19 Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at the Sedgwick County K-State Research & Extension Center, 7001 W. 21st St., Wichita.

Other sampling and testing options in the community is available online.

Vaccine Questions

Contact your medical provider prior to the vaccine appointment if you have questions about how the vaccine may interact with your medical condition and medications you take.

Please continue to direct general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to (316) 660-1022; this line is not for scheduling appointments.

County Pledge

As more vaccine is received, the Sedgwick County Health Department will vaccinate more people while following guidance from CDC, KDHE, and Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns. The vaccination schedule is designed to assure that all who want to be vaccinated will have that opportunity. The implementation of the vaccination schedule is dependent on the manufacturing and distribution schedule from vaccine providers. The County will not schedule more appointments than the vaccine available. Updated information is available by clicking here.