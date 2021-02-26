WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Beginning today, Sedgwick County residents aged 65 and older are able to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD).

The COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open Monday through Saturday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics offered by Sedgwick County

Address Category 223 S. Main, Wichita(Former Wichita Library) Clinic for residents aged 65 and older and health care associated workers. This clinic is for people who are active and can stand for periods of time. 777 E. Waterman, Wichita(Wichita Transit Operations) Drive-thru clinic for health care associated workers and residents aged 65 and older who have mobility difficulties.

Schedule an Appointment

To schedule, the individual or the individual’s representative registers online on behalf of the resident by clicking here.

If an online appointment cannot be made, the individual or representative may dial (316) 660-1029 to schedule an appointment over the phone. Appointments will not be opened unless vaccine is available.

Vaccine Questions

Contact your medical provider prior to the vaccine appointment if you have questions about how the vaccine may interact with your medical condition and medications you take.

Please continue to direct general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to (316) 660-1022; this line is not for scheduling appointments.