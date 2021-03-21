Sedgwick County residents in phases 3 and 4 can start scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Sedgwick County, Kan. (KSNW)– Starting Sunday, Sedgwick County residents in Phases 3 and 4 will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, Gov. Laura Kelly announced she will open up availability to all Kansas who fall under Phases 3 and 4 of the COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Click here to schedule an appointment online.

Currently, Phase 3 includes people ages 16-64 with severe medical risks, such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, Heart conditions, Type 2 diabetes mellitus, Utility Workers, Logistics Workers, Water/Wastewater Workers, etc. For the full list, click here.

Phase 4 includes residents ages 16-64 with medical risks like Asthma, Cystic fibrosis, Liver disease, Immunocompromised. For the full list, click here.

According to the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD), 95,684 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The health department says 28,779 people have been fully vaccinated.

SCHD’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open Monday through Saturday.