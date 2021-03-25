Sedgwick County residents line up for Johnson & Johnson vaccine at downtown clinic

Sedgwick County residents line up to received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The former Wichita Public Library is serving as a vaccination site. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County residents lined up outside the former Wichita Public Library location to get their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday morning.

The J&J shot works with just one dose instead of two. It is the third vaccine COVID-19 vaccine available in the United States. Pfizer and Moderna are the other vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The J&J shot was appealing to those KSN News talked with.

“One and done. After reading some of the literature on it, it is almost probably about the same. My biggest thing is getting sick and not having to go to the hospital,” said Don Ross, receiving the vaccine.

“My daughter, she let me know because she knew I wanted to do the Johnson & Johnson. I wanted to do the one and done,” said Alecia Ross, receiving the vaccine. “As soon as she sent me the link and then the information, I went on and signed me and my husband up.”

J&J’s vaccine protects against the worst effects of COVID-19 after one shot, and it can be stored up to three months at refrigerator temperatures, making it easier to handle than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which must be frozen.

The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots were found to be about 95% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 while the J&J vaccine was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 and 66% effective in moderate cases.

J&J’s vaccine was tested in the U.S., Latin America, and South Africa at a time when more contagious mutated versions of the virus were spreading.

Click here to schedule a vaccine in Sedgwick County. If you are unable to schedule an appointment online, and as appointments are available, please dial (316) 660-1029 to schedule an appointment over the phone. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays.