Sedgwick County resumes asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County residents can be tested for COVID-19 through the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) regardless of symptoms beginning today.

All residents can receive a no-cost COVID-19 test by dialing 2-1-1 United Way of the Plains. Sampling will take place by appointment only during regular hours at the SCHD drive-through sampling site. The drive-through sampling site is open from:

9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Residents with or without symptoms can be tested at walk-up SCHD mobile testing events in Sedgwick County. There are three mobile testing events scheduled this week:

8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, at YMCA Garvey Sport Center, 1410 S. Glendale St., Wichita

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, at Tabernacle Bible Church, 1817 N. Volutsia St., Wichita

8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, at University United Methodist Church, 2220 N. Yale, Wichita

Priority for testing will be given to people with symptoms and those who are in the following priority asymptomatic groups: public works employees, people working in in-person classrooms of preK to 12th grade students, healthcare workers (including hospital, clinic, long-term care, hospice, and home health), first responders, law enforcement, detention facility workers, Direct Support Professionals, or people who work in residential living facilities.

People in the priority asymptomatic group can be tested weekly. Other asymptomatic persons can be tested once.

The SCHD will take a nasopharyngeal (nose) swab or a saliva sample and send it to a lab for COVID-19 testing. Residents may receive their results in four to six days. The results of the virus test show whether a person has a current infection. This is not an antibody test.

Help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by washing your hands, wearing a mask or face covering, and watching your distance (keeping six feet of space between you and others). Visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid19 for more information.

