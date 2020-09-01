Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County rolling positive test rate for coronavirus down to 8% from a July high of 14%

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The rolling 14 day average of positive test rates for coronavirus in Sedgwick County is down to 8% as of Tuesday. The county hit a high of 14% back on July 23.

On July 8, the county health officer signed an emergency order for masks across the county. The order was extended until Sept. 8.

As for the number of hospital patients, Sedgwick County reports hospital rates are at the lowest it has been since early July.

Hospitals are treating 50 patients for COVID-19, fewer than half are in the ICU. There are 32 ICU beds available. It is the most since the county started keeping track. Click here for the latest county numbers and charts.

Overall, Sedgwick County has had 6,893 coronavirus cases with 50 deaths.

