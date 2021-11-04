Sedgwick County rolls vaccines out to children aged 5-11

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With the Food and Drug Administration approving COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11, Sedgwick County began offering shots to children Thursday.

There were over 170 kids signed up with the Sedgwick County Health Department to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, and officials say there are another 450 set to receive their first shot on Saturday.

The vaccine is one-third of a regular dose that is given to adults.

To help with the anxiety of getting a shot in an unfamiliar place, the county gave away stuffed animals, candy, and other toys to ease the minds of the children.

“My papa has lung cancer, and I really want to spend time with my family this holiday season,” Ruby Rebodello, an 11-year-old who received the vaccine today said. “And I couldn’t, I wasn’t able to do that. I was the last person in my family to be vaccinated because of my age, and I just loved them so much. I want to keep them safe.”

For more information on the vaccine or to schedule an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories