Sedgwick County rolls vaccines out to children aged 5-11

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With the Food and Drug Administration approving COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11, Sedgwick County began offering shots to children Thursday.

There were over 170 kids signed up with the Sedgwick County Health Department to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, and officials say there are another 450 set to receive their first shot on Saturday.

The vaccine is one-third of a regular dose that is given to adults.

To help with the anxiety of getting a shot in an unfamiliar place, the county gave away stuffed animals, candy, and other toys to ease the minds of the children.

“My papa has lung cancer, and I really want to spend time with my family this holiday season,” Ruby Rebodello, an 11-year-old who received the vaccine today said. “And I couldn’t, I wasn’t able to do that. I was the last person in my family to be vaccinated because of my age, and I just loved them so much. I want to keep them safe.”

