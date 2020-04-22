Sedgwick County says more testing needed to determine accurate spread of COVID-19



WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department told Sedgwick County commissioners at a meeting Wednesday that staff has now conducted 2,500 tests in the county. Right now, about 100 tests are being averaged a day.

Officials say they still don’t have an accurate picture of how widespread the virus may be in the county because more testing needs to be done. Right now, the county has 1,000 testing kits on hand, with 1,000 more coming this week from WSU Tech, and 5,000 more next week.

As for screening locations, the department plans to expand drive through testing at the West Central location. They are also considering tests at the East 9th location.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne is asking that anyone who has two of the symptoms (see below) to call 2-1-1 to be screened for testing.

As for safety, the county has a three week supply of personal protective equipment on hand. The Healthcare Coalition for the South Central region has a hydrogen peroxide vapor machine to decontaminate masks. It will be used by various agencies to help stretch supplies.

On reopening the economy, commissioners said they will be talking with local health officials, business owners, community members and the governor as they develop the plan.

SYMPTOMS FROM CDC People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus: Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

