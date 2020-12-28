Sedgwick County schedules COVID-19 vaccine clinic for health care workers not previously vaccinated

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Health care associated workers (HCAW) in Sedgwick County who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to schedule an appointment online throughout the next two weeks starting today.

Appointment times will start Tuesday, December 29 according to the h schedule in the table below. Appointments should be made on the day of your corresponding HCAW group or after. Do not schedule an appointment on a day prior to your HCAW group.

The Sedgwick County Health Department is proud to partner with our local community clinics to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for local HCAW at INTRUST Bank Arena (Entrance C), 500 E. Waterman St., Wichita 67202. On Saturday, January 2, there will be a vaccine clinic at the Health Department’s main clinic, 2716 W. Central, Wichita 67203.

To schedule an appointment, the HCAW must register online.

Please direct questions about the vaccine or the vaccine schedule to (316) 660-1022.

Sedgwick County Health Care Associated Workers (HCAW) COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule

To receive the vaccine, register ahead of time and, to the event, bring your completed Vaccine Consent Form, license and/or ID badge that indicates HCAW group and employment in Sedgwick County.

ON OR AFTER DATE HOURS OF OPERATION LOCATION HCAW GROUP On 12/29/20 or after 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. INTRUST Bank Arena Physicians, EMS On 12/30/20 or after 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. INTRUST Bank Arena Registered Nurses; Physician’s Assistants; ARNPs; Lab Technicians; Phlebotomists; Occupational, Physical and Respiratory Therapists; or other staff who have patient contact and who work in an outpatient setting On 12/31/20 or after 8 a.m. to noon INTRUST Bank Arena Dentists, Chiropractors, Acupuncturists, Optometrists, Psychologists, and their staff who have patient contact On 1/2/21 or after 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sedgwick County Health Dept. Clinic at 2716 W. Central, Wichita 67203 Home Health and Hospice workers and HCAW groups from 12/29, 12/30, and 12/31 On 1/4/21 or after Noon to 5 p.m. INTRUST Bank Arena Therapists, Traveling Registered Nurses, Pharmacists, Death Care Associated Staff On 1/5/21 or after 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. INTRUST Bank Arena Any other HCAW who have patient contact On 1/6/21 or after 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. INTRUST Bank Arena Any HCAW previously listed in this table On 1/7/21 or after 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. INTRUST Bank Arena Any HCAW previously listed in this table

This schedule is based on vaccine availability and may be modified based on vaccine supply.

The county is following guidance from federal and state governments as it develops and implements the COVID-19 vaccination schedule. As more vaccine is received, more people will be vaccinated following CDC and KDHE guidelines. The vaccination schedule is designed to assure that all who want to be vaccinated will have that opportunity. The implementation of the vaccination schedule is dependent on the manufacturing and distribution schedule from vaccine providers.