Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Sedgwick County schedules COVID-19 vaccine clinic for health care workers not previously vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Health care associated workers (HCAW) in Sedgwick County who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to schedule an appointment online throughout the next two weeks starting today.

Appointment times will start Tuesday, December 29 according to the h schedule in the table below. Appointments should be made on the day of your corresponding HCAW group or after. Do not schedule an appointment on a day prior to your HCAW group.

The Sedgwick County Health Department is proud to partner with our local community clinics to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for local HCAW at INTRUST Bank Arena (Entrance C), 500 E. Waterman St., Wichita 67202. On Saturday, January 2, there will be a vaccine clinic at the Health Department’s main clinic, 2716 W. Central, Wichita 67203.

To schedule an appointment, the HCAW must register online.

Please direct questions about the vaccine or the vaccine schedule to (316) 660-1022.

Sedgwick County Health Care Associated Workers (HCAW) COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule

To receive the vaccine, register ahead of time and, to the event, bring your completed Vaccine Consent Form, license and/or ID badge that indicates HCAW group and employment in Sedgwick County.

ON OR AFTER DATEHOURS OF OPERATIONLOCATIONHCAW GROUP
On 12/29/20 or after10 a.m. to 7 p.m.INTRUST Bank ArenaPhysicians, EMS
On 12/30/20 or after10 a.m. to 7 p.m.INTRUST Bank ArenaRegistered Nurses; Physician’s Assistants; ARNPs; Lab Technicians; Phlebotomists; Occupational, Physical and Respiratory Therapists; or other staff who have patient contact and who work in an outpatient setting
On 12/31/20 or after8 a.m. to noonINTRUST Bank ArenaDentists, Chiropractors, Acupuncturists, Optometrists, Psychologists, and their staff who have patient contact
On 1/2/21 or after10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Sedgwick County Health Dept. Clinic at 2716 W. Central, Wichita 67203Home Health and Hospice workers and HCAW groups from 12/29, 12/30, and 12/31
On 1/4/21 or afterNoon to 5 p.m.INTRUST Bank ArenaTherapists, Traveling Registered Nurses, Pharmacists, Death Care Associated Staff
On 1/5/21 or after10 a.m. to 7 p.m.INTRUST Bank ArenaAny other HCAW who have patient contact
On 1/6/21 or after10 a.m. to 7 p.m.INTRUST Bank ArenaAny HCAW previously listed in this table
 On 1/7/21 or after 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.INTRUST Bank ArenaAny HCAW previously listed in this table

This schedule is based on vaccine availability and may be modified based on vaccine supply.

The county is following guidance from federal and state governments as it develops and implements the COVID-19 vaccination schedule. As more vaccine is received, more people will be vaccinated following CDC and KDHE guidelines. The vaccination schedule is designed to assure that all who want to be vaccinated will have that opportunity. The implementation of the vaccination schedule is dependent on the manufacturing and distribution schedule from vaccine providers.  

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories