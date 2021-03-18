Sedgwick County scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Phases 3 and 4

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County announced Thursday that people who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phases 3 and 4 are able to schedule an appointment with the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD). This week Governor Kelly announced that all Kansans who qualify in Phase 3 and 4 of the COVID-19 vaccination plan will be eligible to receive the vaccination.

Click here to review who qualifies for the vaccine.

Click here to schedule your appointment online.

Sedgwick County advised that due to large turnouts at the community vaccination sites, those with severe medical risks should contact their medical provider or pharmacy to see if they are able to schedule the vaccination at either location before scheduling an appointment with the SCHD.

If a person with a severe medical risk has received medical advice to not go to a large vaccine clinic, such as the community vaccination site at 223 S. Main, please call SCHD at (316) 660-1029 to schedule an appointment for the drive-thru clinic. The drive-thru clinic is also open to residents with mobility difficulties.

SCHD’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open Monday through Saturday.

For residents who do not speak English or are not comfortable speaking English, free interpreting services are available at the vaccine clinic to help you receive a vaccine.

If you schedule an appointment at 223 S. Main (former Wichita Library) for the morning of Thursday, March 25, please note that you will be receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Anyone with vaccine-related questions is asked to contact their medical provider prior to the vaccine appointment — if they have questions about how the vaccine may interact with their medical condition and medications they take.

Sedgwick County advised residents to continue to direct general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to (316) 660-1022; this line is not for scheduling appointments.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County, click here.