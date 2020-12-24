Sedgwick County Sheriff pushing for vaccines for deputies, jail medical staff

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – As vaccines continue to roll out, the Sedgwick County Jail is asking when will they see a shipment?

“We’re getting no direction from them whatsoever. In fact, we’re having a hard time even communicating with them (Kansas Department of Health and Environment). They don’t return a lot of emails,” said Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter.

He said his staff has spent the last month and a half asking KDHE for an update for the COVID-19 vaccines.

“The fact of the matter is inside the jail is a lot different environment than anywhere else,” Sheriff Easter explained.

The detention center has seen its share of COVID clusters. Towards the end of July and early August, the jail did mass testing and 795 inmates showed up positive for the virus.

“A lot of these inmates and our personnel are in around this every day. They’re back out in the community. We need to have them vaccinated,” Sheriff Easter said.

He is hoping to get vaccines available for not only deputies, and the medical staff serving inside the jail.

“We do have frontline nurses that are seeing inmates just like you’d see at a doctor’s office. That’s where most of them are being tested for COVID. So, they’re having direct contact just like you have at the hospitals or other doctors’ offices, and there are no vaccinations for those folks.”

“It’s close contact. We’ve had a couple, you know nurses that have contracted COVID-19,” said Mary Smith, Sedgwick County Jail PRN nurse.

Positive cases among the medical staff and detention workers have caused staffing shortages.

Sheriff Easter reminding people that vaccines in the jail will help protect the whole community.

“Almost everybody sitting here in jail, unless you’ve committed a murder, will be back out on the streets in one form or another. We have a very transient population here, which means they might be in here a day, two days, a week, two weeks, they’re gonna be back out in the community, and still spreading this.”

Sheriff Easter is hoping the jail will see some vaccines early next year.

