Sedgwick County sheriff says jail deputy diagnosed with coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says an employee in the county’s detention facility has tested positive for COVID-19. That deputy is at home recovering.

Easter says a second employee is not feeling well and is showing symptoms of the coronavirus. That individual is getting tested by her doctor.

The sheriff says that deputies are just as apprehensive as others about getting the virus. He says the sheriff’s office is emphasizing what can be done to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including sanitizing work surfaces and deputies putting on protective gear in the field if they are going to a case with a possible patient.

Easter says no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. The jail remains closed to the public, but people are still being arrested and booked into jail.

