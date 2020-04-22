Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office looking to hire amid COVID-19 outbreak

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At a time when many Kansans are facing furloughs and layoffs, local law enforcement wants the public to know it’s looking to hire.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said it’s always hiring and during this pandemic is no different. Officials said they are looking to hire about 28 detention deputies and that number could go up.

“I suspect that we will have some people that will be retiring or will potentially leaving the organization in the next month or so,” said Colonel Brian White.

Colonel White said they’ve seen some furloughed and laid-off workers from other career fields applying recently not only looking for work but turning to government agencies to ride out these uncertain times.

“It’s a good stable career that can sometimes withstand some of these ebbs and flows of the

economy,” said Colonel White.

Still, Colonel White says the number of people applying right is not drastically higher than what the sheriff’s office typically sees. He believes that maybe because coronavirus has halted their usual recruiting efforts.

“So recruiting fairs where we might go to a school. We had several events that were planned at schools or universities for this spring that have been canceled,” said Colonel White.

The next academy starts on May 18, and officials are making adjustments to keep everyone safe. Recruits are trained in a larger room to increase social distancing, everyone’s temperatures are checked at the door, and they’ve adjusted the curriculum to have fewer guest speakers.

Colonel White said they can put new hires on the fast track to getting a paycheck if there’s not enough time to fit them into the upcoming class.

“We have a lot of job duties around the facility that don’t necessarily need any academy training to do those jobs,” said Colonel White.

The Sheriff’s office also has several administrative positions available. Anyone interested in applying can go to Sedgwickcounty.org/sheriff/.

LATEST STORIES: