WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Monday to discuss another case of coronavirus at the jail.

An inmate who works on the chow line at the jail has tested positive. Since then, inmates have been removed from the chow line.

The news conference is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. KSN will livestream it on KSN.com.