Sedgwick County temporarily suspends asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

by: KSN News

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County officials announced Friday that in response to the increasing and overwhelming interest in asymptomatic residents who wish to be tested for COVID-19, they have temporarily suspended scheduling residents for asymptomatic testing. Residents who called by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 26, will be called back for an appointment next week.

Sedgwick County said by 2 p.m. Friday, there were roughly 1,000 asymptomatic people who had called to be tested by the Health Department.

The County’s testing priority has always been and continues to be residents with COVID-19. Information will be forthcoming when asymptomatic testing is resumed. 

Residents who are health care workers (including long-term care facilities), detention workers, Direct Support Professionals, employees of residential group homes, first responders, and law enforcement may continue to be tested regardless of symptoms, on a weekly basis.

The Health Department is not the only provider testing residents; other community health organizations may be able to test as well. A testing site locator can be found with additional testing information on the County’s COVID-19 website. 

