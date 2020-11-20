Sedgwick County to begin enforcement of health orders in Wichita

The motion passed by the city council Thursday offers assistance to the county when it comes to enforcing the county's orders.

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW)– The City of Wichita is buckling down on the county’s newest health order. This could mean money out of your pocket if you don’t follow the rules.

“Most people follow the rules and want to be a part of the solution we don’t anticipate it to be any different,” said Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay.

Starting Thursday Sedgwick county will receive all health complaints and begin to enforce health restrictions.

“When you look at like the capacity issues we will be engaging fire. Health department is going to be working with us I don’t see it being a strain for us at all,” said chief Ramsay.

“Pretty much the tag line is, you can’t have a healthy economy without healthy people,” said the Mayor of Wichita Brandon Whipple.

As new restrictions are expected to come at the county level, the Mayor of Wichita said right now the economy is already suffering.

“We can’t have economic activity unless people are healthy and willing to participate in the economy and to go that way, we have to tackle COVID,” said Mayor Whipple.

The Sedgwick County GOP disagrees, creating a petition against any kind of shutdown. The chairman David Thorne said Thursday; “We care about this community, we started the petition to hear from people who have skin in the game.”

The Sedgwick County Republican Party said they will release a statement Friday about new enforcement and restrictions.