Sedgwick County to begin providing third COVID-19 dose to those who self-attest to weakened immune system

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will begin providing a no-cost third dose of Pfizer vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement.

People who can receive a third dose should bring their first and second dose documentation to the vaccine site.

This comes after Pfizer and Moderna’s third dose approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). People who can receive the third dose have one or more of the following conditions or treatments:

Active treatment for solid tumor or hematologic malignancies

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich syndromes)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., > 20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, TNF blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

The conditions do not include people who are pregnant, residents of adult care homes, or those with chronic medical conditions unless they have a condition or treatment listed above.

The additional dose is to be administered at least 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Third dose guidance only applies to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. There is insufficient data to determine if an additional dose of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine will improve the immune response in people with weakened immune systems.

“In order to prevent severe illness and/or death during this pandemic, getting vaccinated is the best protection a person can do to protect themselves and loved ones,” says Adrienne Byrne, director of SCHD.

The SCHD provides no-cost, walk-in vaccines at the community vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main in Wichita and at clinics around the county. In addition, SCHD provides Pfizer and J&J vaccines at all clinics. All Sedgwick County residents are encouraged to be vaccinated.

For the week of Aug. 16, 2021, the community vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Depending upon demand, clinic days may expand beginning the week of Aug. 23.