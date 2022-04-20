WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County will close the COVID community vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main and the testing site later this month.

Saturday, April 30, is the last day for the vaccine clinic. Thursday, April 28, is the last day of the testing site at 4115 E. Harry.

On Monday, May 2, no-cost sampling and testing for uninsured persons only will begin at the Sedgwick County Health Department Clinic, 2716 W. Central, Wichita. Appointments can be made starting April 25 by calling 316-660-7300.

For the remainder of 2022, mobile vaccination clinics will be held throughout the county. For a printable PDF version of upcoming mobile locations, click here.