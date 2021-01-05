Sedgwick County to discuss health order today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The current Sedgwick County public health order is set to expire Saturday. With the numbers where they are now, a new one is expected to be signed.

County commissioners said the drafted health order looks similar to the one in place. They said event sizes and closing times for restaurants could be up for debate.

“In general, I would say this is not the time to relax,” said Dr. Garold Minns.

With vaccine rollouts and quicker testing opportunities, Sedgwick County Health Officer Garold Minns said it’s showing promise, but expects it to take months before restrictions will go away.

“If we do anything to relax the various interventions that we’ve recommended, it’s gonna peak again. It’s the virus that doesn’t care. The virus is not going to throw in the towel and give up until we have enough people vaccinated that they can’t get infected,” said Dr. Minns.

Minns said the hospitals remain at a critical level. He said it’s not the right time to relax restrictions.

Commissioner Jim Howell said he has looked over the new draft of restrictions.

He said later closing times for restaurants is what he’d like to see changed.

“It doesn’t need to close at 11 p.m. in my opinion but that’s what we’re doing right now so there might be one of those things we can debate a little bit, and I would, I would expect maybe some potential movement on that idea, and, you know, that would be that would make some sense,” said Howell.

Commissioner David Dennis said he’d like more fans at events like the Wichita Thunder Hockey match-ups and WSU basketball games

“People want to get out and do some things and so we are looking at ways that we can get more people involved in the community,” said Dennis.

Both commissioners said adjustments could be made, but four more weeks of the order with similar restrictions with help show the outcome of COVID cases from holiday celebrations.

Commissioner Dalton Glasscock said he trusts businesses and citizens to make the decision that is best for their customers and families.

The order will be discussed at the commission meeting today.

