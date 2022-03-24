WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County will end the mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main and the East Harry testing site in late April.

On Wednesday, Deputy County Manager Tim Kaufman informed the commissioners of the decision.

Kaufman said vaccines would continue at mobile sites, and the county will be offering COVID-19 testing at the West Central Clinic.

“We will move out of that address 223 S. Main during the month of May. We’re going to transition some data entry staff that we have working there. We’ll continue to have data entry needs throughout the end of the year. We’ll move them to the East Harry, and then, we will also as I mentioned, we’ll continue to offer those mobile clinics.”

He also told commissioners the COVID-19 dashboard could end at the end of the month.

“Hospital numbers have decreased greatly. Vaccination numbers are slowing and diminishing, and so we feel like it’s time to bring that to sunset,” Kaufman said. “If things change, if there’s another spike, we can always bring that back.”

However, if the pandemic were to spike, the county would ramp up response.

“Probably the most important message that we got here today is that we’re going to continue to respond to this pandemic, but it will be a metered response based on how the community needs the response,” added Kaufman.

The first mass testing site opened in March 2020, soon after the pandemic began. It collected over 87,000 samples.

The health department has given 283,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since December 2020. In addition, the county has offered over 500 mobile site mobile vaccine clinics.