Sedgwick County to hold mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will offer clinics around the county in addition to the main vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main.

All clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for people age 16 and older.

The department said it is an effort to provide additional opportunities and broader outreach of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mobile Clinics offered by SCHD staff:

Locations listed below are open to the first 300 people on a first come, first serve (walk-in) basis:

Wednesday, April 7 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Wichita Heart of Christ | 856 S. Green St., Wichita

Friday, April 9 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Pathway Church | 18800 W. Kellogg Dr., Goddard

Partner Clinics offered by community partners and assisted by SCHD staff:

To receive the vaccine at the following neighborhood locations, please schedule an appointment with the facility:

Sunday, April 11 | 1 to 5 p.m. | St. Mary’s Baptist Church | 1648 E. 17 th St. N, Wichita | (316) 265-2044

St. N, Wichita | (316) 265-2044 Sunday, April 18 | 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Greater Pentecostal Church of God | 730 N Cleveland, Wichita, KS | (316) 262-7155

Saturday, May 1 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Evergreen Recreation Center | 2700 N Woodland, Wichita, KS | (316) 303-8036

Vaccine Questions:

Contact your medical provider prior to the vaccine appointment if you have questions about how the vaccine may interact with your medical condition and the medications you take.

If you have questions on the vaccine call (316) 660-1022. The line is not for scheduling appointments.

To schedule an appointment, click here.