WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) plans to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for small children later this week.

Children under 5 are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Following federal approval, the Kansas Department of Health & Environment (KDHE) endorsed the use of a Pfizer vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years old and a Moderna vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years old.

“This is exciting and welcomed news for parents since the so-called ‘tender age’ vaccinations are the last age group to be cleared for COVID-19 shots,” said Adrienne Byrne, director of the Sedgwick County Health Department. “We are encouraging parents to talk to their child’s pediatrician or healthcare provider about these safe and effective vaccines.”

How to receive the vaccine

For Moderna and Pfizer vaccine availability, please get in touch with your medical provider or clinic, or visit www.covid.gov.

Later this week, SCHD will begin providing the Pfizer vaccine to children under five without insurance or who have CHIP or Medicaid/KanCare at its Main Clinic, 2716 W. Central. Vaccinations are given by appointment. To schedule, call 316-660-7300. Parent/guardian consent is needed for anyone under 18 to receive a vaccine.

Tender age vaccinations are not offered at SCHD mobile vaccine clinics.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is given in three doses to children 6 months to 4 years old. The Moderna vaccine is offered in two doses to children 6 months to 5 years old.