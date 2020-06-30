Sedgwick County to offer mobile testing in Goddard

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing on Wednesday in Goddard. It will be at Pathway Church located at 18800 W. Kellogg Drive. Time is from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Walk-ups are encouraged, appointments are not needed. If you have special needs, please contact the testing staff on your arrival. The SCHD will take a nasopharyngeal (nose) swab and send it to a lab for COVID-19 testing. Generally, results are returned from the health department in three to four days up to a week. The results of the virus test show whether a person has a current infection. This is not an antibody test.
Residents with symptoms should be tested. Although symptoms are not required for testing, the most common COVID-19 symptoms include:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fever
- Chills or shivering
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
- Diarrhea
- Fatigue or feeling more tired than normal
