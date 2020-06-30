Sedgwick County to offer mobile testing in Goddard

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing on Wednesday in Goddard. It will be at Pathway Church located at 18800 W. Kellogg Drive. Time is from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Walk-ups are encouraged, appointments are not needed. If you have special needs, please contact the testing staff on your arrival. The SCHD will take a nasopharyngeal (nose) swab and send it to a lab for COVID-19 testing. Generally, results are returned from the health department in three to four days up to a week. The results of the virus test show whether a person has a current infection. This is not an antibody test.

Residents with symptoms should be tested. Although symptoms are not required for testing, the most common COVID-19 symptoms include:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills or shivering

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Fatigue or feeling more tired than normal

