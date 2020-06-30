Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County to offer mobile testing in Goddard

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Sedgwick County Health Department

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing on Wednesday in Goddard. It will be at Pathway Church located at 18800 W. Kellogg Drive. Time is from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Walk-ups are encouraged, appointments are not needed. If you have special needs, please contact the testing staff on your arrival. The SCHD will take a nasopharyngeal (nose) swab and send it to a lab for COVID-19 testing. Generally, results are returned from the health department in three to four days up to a week. The results of the virus test show whether a person has a current infection. This is not an antibody test.

Residents with symptoms should be tested. Although symptoms are not required for testing, the most common COVID-19 symptoms include:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fever
  • Chills or shivering
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Diarrhea
  • Fatigue or feeling more tired than normal

