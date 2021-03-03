Sedgwick County to receive 3,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County will recieve 3,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week according to deputy county manager Tim Kaufman.

Kaufman said Dr. Garold Minns, local health officer, will determine how those doses will be used.

Right now, in Sedgwick County residents 65 years and older, health care workers, and K-12 teachers are still receiving the vaccine.

“We will get through that population in the next three to four weeks,” said Kaufman.

The county will then move onto 2A.

Phase 2A

• Veterinarians (100)

• Public Safety (3,500)

• Courts, Law Enforcement, Corrections, National Weather Service

• Childcare Workers (1,700)

• Aviation/ Manufacturing Plants (30,000)

• Meat Processing Plants (1,135)

• Transportation (1,000)

• K-12 School Bus Drivers vaccinated with K-12 School Personnel

• Congregate Settings (4,000) 3

Phase 2B

• USPS + Dept. of Motor Vehicles (2,000)

• Higher Education (4,400)

• WSU, WSU Tech

• Clergy (1,100)

• Congregate Settings (included in 2A)

Phase 2C

• Private Packaging + Postal Delivery (included in 2B)

• UPS, FedEx

• Grocery Store + Food Services (28,000)

• Grocery + Food Stores (6,000)

• Restaurant Workers (22,000)

• Agriculture (750)

• Other Industry + Retail Sales (30,000)

• Congregate Settings (included in 2A)

Sedgwick County will send a letter to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment requesting that residents with underlying conditions be vaccinated now. Currently, those residents have to wait until the over 65 age group is vaccinated.

So far, the county health department has administered 48,425 doses of the vaccine, with 16,112 receiving second doses. The county’s vaccine site is at the old Wichita Public Library location on Main Street.

The KDHE is reporting 614,166 doses have been administered: 411,379-first, 202,787-second. A total of 939,890 doses have been distributed to pharmacies and the state.

For more vaccine information in Sedgwick County, click here.

As for cases of coronavirus in the county, the rolling 14 day rate has fallen to 3.6%.