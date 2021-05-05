Sedgwick County to reduce vaccine clinic hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department will reduce the hours of operation at the community vaccine clinic, 223 S. Main, starting May 10.

New hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday.

At this time, the county is offering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone aged 16 and older and J&J by appointment to anyone aged 18 and older.

For the Pfizer vaccine, walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary.

For one-dose Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine, appointments are still available for Thursday, May 6. Beginning Monday, May 10, appointments will be available daily as supply allows.

Residents can make appointments for Pfizer or J&J at https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule/ or call 316-660-1029.

As of May 4, the SCHD has administered more than 209,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, the CDC reports that Kansas has administered over 2,059,674 doses of the vaccine. About 43% of Kansans have received at least their first dose, with nearly 33% fully vaccinated.