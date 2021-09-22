Sedgwick County to relocate COVID-19 testing clinic to East Harry starting Oct. 4

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department COVID-19 testing clinic will relocate to 4115 E. Harry St. starting Oct. 4.

The site is in the former Wichita Mall between Big Lots and COMCARE Adult Services. The new location was approved by county commissioners today.

The current COVID-19 testing site at Sedgwick County Park Sunflower Shelter will be open through September 30. The county will not offer testing on October 1 in order to move locations.

“Since the week of June 28, COVID-19 testing at the SCHD testing site has increased by 600%,” said Pete Meitzner, Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners. “With things continuing to change daily, this new space will allow us to meet the needs of our community as we move to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The new location has just under 12,000 square feet of space to accommodate the increased demand for testing.

Testing hours at the current site and the new location are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.