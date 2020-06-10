Sedgwick County to start mobile COVID-19 testing sites

Taiwan McCall, left, useless a nasal swab to test James Reese for COVID-19 in the Harlem section of New York, Monday, April 20, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers would need to be tested for the coronavirus daily before city officials could start to loosen restrictions that have shuttered most workplaces and forced residents to cover their faces in public, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County will begin implementing mobile testing sites across the county on Thursday.

The Sedgwick County Health Department said they will operate these sites weekly to provide coronavirus testing opportunities to areas where residents are isolated or have a lack of transportation to healthcare facilities already providing testing.

The first mobile site will be from 9:00 a.m. to noon, on Thursday, June 11 at the Clearwater Senior and Community Center, 921 E. Janet Ave. in Clearwater. More June dates will be announced soon.

The county says mobile testing will provide increased access to no cost coronavirus testing for residents, including special populations, such as people who are disabled, intellectually or developmentally disabled, and Sedgwick County residents over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions who are at high-risk for severe disease.

Sedgwick County residents can call United Way of the Plains by dialing 2-1-1 in order to schedule an appointment to be tested by the SCHD at one of the mobile testing sites whether a person has COVID-19 symptoms or not. Walk-ups are also permitted. The SCHD will take a nose swab and send it to a lab for COVID-19 testing. Generally, results are returned from the Health Department in three to four days. The results of the virus test show whether a person has current infection. This is not an antibody test.

Residents with symptoms should be tested. Although symptoms are not required for testing, the most common COVID-19 symptoms include:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills or shivering

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Fatigue or feeling more tired than normal

If you do not have symptoms, you should still consider testing if you have been in contact with sick people or if your work involves a lot of contact with the public. People who do not have symptoms do not need to be retested unless an exposure occurs. Social distancing, mask wearing, and good hand hygiene will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

