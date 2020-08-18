Sedgwick County to stop listing coronavirus recoveries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County has decided to stop listing how many people have recovered from the coronavirus. The County will also no longer say how many cases are considered active.

Sedgwick County had been putting the numbers on its COVID-19 Dashboard daily. This is what the dashboard looked like Aug. 15.

Sedgwick County COVID-19 Dashboard from Aug. 15, 2020. (Courtesy Sedgwick County)

The county manager’s office says it has three reasons it is removing data from the dashboard:

Health department staff is focused on the large number of positive cases and contacting people to give test result information quickly. The workers do not have time to monitor cases to determine or verify what day they have recovered.

There is a third group of COVID-19 cases emerging as the disease is able to be further studied. This group has been termed “long haulers” by the medical community and is defined as patients who either are not recovering from symptoms, or who have recovered and are now experiencing mild to severe organ issues (kidney, heart, blood clotting, etc.) as a result of their COVID-19 infection. Thus, calling someone recovered could change over a time period making any recovery data difficult to define.

Active cases in the community are the number of positive cases minus recovered numbers and deaths. As a result of removing the recovered data, the active cases number will also be removed from the dashboard. Medical professionals all agree there are many more active cases in the community than what is being reported to government.

This is what the dashboard looks like with the changes.

Sedgwick County COVID-19 Dashboard from Aug. 18, 2020. (Courtesy Sedgwick County)

The County says the purpose of the dashboard was to provide the community with general data to understand the spread and impact of COVID-19.

It says some people have criticized the exactness and accuracy of the numbers, so the County “will make every effort to remove those types of data as the pandemic continues to remain focused on the spread and impact to our community.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also does not list active cases or recoveries. It only lists positive cases since the pandemic began. The KDHE updates its webpage each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Both the KDHE and the Sedgwick County webpages offer the chance to click on various tabs to see other important information about the coronavirus.

