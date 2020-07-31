Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County tops 4,000 cases of coronavirus

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting that 4,072 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

That number is 110 more than yesterday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Sedgwick County has had 4,196 positive cases.

The county says recoveries only increased by 13 since yesterday, to 1,383, while the number of active cases increased by 97, to 2,650.

There are no new deaths related to COVID-19 in Sedgwick County. The death toll is currently 39.

The health department says 54,457 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is up 1,133 since yesterday.

