Sedgwick County traffic court resumes operations with outdoor docket

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County District Court has resumed Traffic Court operation with an outdoor walk-up docket in front of the Sedgwick County Courthouse building, 525 N Main, Wichita. The outdoor walk-up docket is open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through the month of July.

“Safety has been the number one consideration as we resume traffic court. An outdoor walk-up docket is a unique solution to provide space for social distancing and reduce traffic into the Courthouse,” said Ellen House, 18th Judicial District Court Administrator. “With Court Clerks and District Attorney Staff working outside, most cases can be rescheduled or resolved without entering the Courthouse building”

Persons with court dates scheduled during the shutdown, or upcoming court appearances for traffic citations issued by the Sedgwick County Sheriff or Kansas Highway Patrol are able to schedule a new court date, apply for diversion, present license or insurance documentation, and other options.

More than 4,800 cases were scheduled in the period between the suspension of Sedgwick County Traffic Court dockets on March 16, 2020, and the resumption of Traffic Court operation on June 15, 2020.

“The response so far has been very positive,” House noted. “In the first five days of outdoor operation, more than 900 cases have been resolved or set to a new court date in the fall.”

