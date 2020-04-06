Sedgwick County up to 124 COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department said there are 124 COVID-19 cases with 21 recoveries.

Sedgwick County COVID-19 Case Count

These numbers are updated as of noon, April 6, 2020.

Total COVID-19 Case Count Total Recovered* Total Deaths 124 21 1

*A person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or seven days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.

Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Sedgwick County Residents, by Age

These numbers are updated as of noon, April 6, 2020.

Age Range (Years) Cases New Since Noon 4/5/20 Younger than 60 85 15 60 or Older 39 1 Total 124 16

Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Sedgwick County Residents, by Source of Exposure

These numbers are updated as of noon, April 6, 2020.

Source of Exposure Cases New Since Noon 4/5/20* Travel-Related (does not indicate community spread) 21 0 Likely Person-to-Person 28 0 Close contact of a Confirmed COVID-19 Case 55 4 Under Investigation 20 12 Total 124 16

*Cases previously under investigation that now have a designated exposure source are not included in the “New Case” column.

LATEST STORIES: