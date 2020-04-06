Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County up to 124 COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries

Coronavirus in Kansas

KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department said there are 124 COVID-19 cases with 21 recoveries.

Sedgwick County COVID-19 Case Count

These numbers are updated as of noon, April 6, 2020. 

Total COVID-19 Case CountTotal Recovered*Total Deaths
124211

*A person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or seven days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.

Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Sedgwick County Residents, by Age

These numbers are updated as of noon, April 6, 2020. 

Age Range (Years)CasesNew Since Noon 4/5/20
Younger than 608515
60 or Older391
Total12416

Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Sedgwick County Residents, by Source of Exposure

These numbers are updated as of noon, April 6, 2020. 

Source of ExposureCasesNew Since Noon 4/5/20*
Travel-Related (does not indicate community spread)210
Likely Person-to-Person280
Close contact of a Confirmed COVID-19 Case554
Under Investigation2012
Total12416

*Cases previously under investigation that now have a designated exposure source are not included in the “New Case” column.

