Sedgwick County up to 124 COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department said there are 124 COVID-19 cases with 21 recoveries.
Sedgwick County COVID-19 Case Count
These numbers are updated as of noon, April 6, 2020.
|Total COVID-19 Case Count
|Total Recovered*
|Total Deaths
|124
|21
|1
*A person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or seven days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.
Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Sedgwick County Residents, by Age
These numbers are updated as of noon, April 6, 2020.
|Age Range (Years)
|Cases
|New Since Noon 4/5/20
|Younger than 60
|85
|15
|60 or Older
|39
|1
|Total
|124
|16
Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Sedgwick County Residents, by Source of Exposure
These numbers are updated as of noon, April 6, 2020.
|Source of Exposure
|Cases
|New Since Noon 4/5/20*
|Travel-Related (does not indicate community spread)
|21
|0
|Likely Person-to-Person
|28
|0
|Close contact of a Confirmed COVID-19 Case
|55
|4
|Under Investigation
|20
|12
|Total
|124
|16
*Cases previously under investigation that now have a designated exposure source are not included in the “New Case” column.
