Sedgwick County Zoo holds soft reopening for members following coronavirus pandemic; public reopening later this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo held a soft reopening Monday for members of the zoo after being closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The zoo will reopen to the public on Thursday, May 21, but with a few changes. The biggest one is that tickets must be scheduled and reserved online, allowing not only for the total daily capacity to be limited but also for guests to be evenly spaced throughout the day.

Tickets will be sold in half-hour blocks from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Zoo Members and senior citizens will have the opportunity to purchase early bird tickets at 8 and 8:30 a.m. A limited number of tickets will be sold during each block. Guests may arrive anytime within their scheduled 30-minute block. Once inside the Zoo, the duration of their visit is not limited to a certain amount of time.

INCREASED SANITIZATION AND SAFETY MEASURES

Guests will be encouraged to wear masks, with the opportunity to purchase masks upon entry if needed. Hand sanitizing stations will be added, restrooms will be cleaned every two hours, and a “Clean Team” will be focused on routinely disinfecting frequent touchpoints. Zoo staff will be required to wear masks and other appropriate Personal Protective Equipment.

Social distancing inside the zoo will be encouraged with markers in high-traffic exhibit areas and capacity inside buildings will be monitored and limited based on square footage. Paths throughout the Zoo will include directional suggestions, with a goal of keeping guests moving in one direction.

ALTERATIONS TO ZOO EXPERIENCE

Additional limitations will be put in place in order to ensure the safety of everyone at the zoo. Keeper Chats, Animal Extras, and Wild Encounters will not take place. Playgrounds, water fountains, and Farms contact yards will be closed. The Beastro and other restaurants will operate from outdoor service windows only. Attractions including boat rides, giraffe feedings, and trams will be closed. The restrictions will begin to be lifted in the final phases of the reopening plan.

Due to the potential risk of transmission of COVID-19 from humans to great apes, some viewing areas at Gorillas, Chimpanzees, and Orangutans will be blocked off.

TIMELINE FOR PHASED REOPENING

Phase 1

Monday, May 18: Soft open, MEMBERS ONLY

Thursday, May 21: Open to the public

The Zoo will reopen for members only on Monday, May 18. This “soft open” will give Zoo staff

time to troubleshoot and respond to any issues that may arise with the new scheduled admission

procedure.

On Thursday, May 21, the Zoo will reopen to the public, with a total daily capacity of 1,000.

Phase 2

Monday, June 1

Daily capacity will increase to 2,000 guests.

Final Phases

Dates TBD

Final phases will be determined based on ongoing guidance from State government, Sedgwick

County, and local health officials.

The zoo held a Facebook Live to answer questions.

