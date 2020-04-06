Sedgwick County Zoo releases statement after Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo says they have implemented additional protective procedures for keepers in areas with with big cats.

On Sunday, April 5, the Bronx Zoo announced that a Malayan tiger has tested positive for COVID-19. See statement from the Bronx Zoo here.

Until now, the zoo said there has been no evidence that COVID-19 could be transmitted from humans to animals. However, the zoo said out of abundance, they had already implemented additional protective procedures for keepers in great ape areas because of their close relation to humans, even though there were no indications of a great ape contracting the disease.

The precautions include limiting the number of people in behind the scenes areas, wearing gloves and masks when in animal areas, and exercising extreme diligence with hygiene and social distancing recommendations.

“Our top priority will always be the safety and well-being of our animals and employees. We’re closely monitoring the ever-changing developments of COVID-19 and taking all of the precautions necessary in order to keep everyone safe,” said Dr. Jeff Ettling, President and CEO of Sedgwick County Zoo. “We are exceptionally proud of our team who continue to provide dedicated care for the animals throughout this pandemic.”

Investigations are underway to determine a need for additional protective measures in other animal areas throughout the zoo.

