Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 sampling/testing site closed Friday

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

WICHITA, Kan. (SKNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department COVID-19 sampling/testing site will be closed Friday, June 4. The site will reopen at normal hours of operation 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7.

The closure is due to the Wichita State University (WSU) Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory (MDL) software upgrade.

SCHD offers no-cost, walk-in testing to all residents regardless of symptoms at the Sunflower Shelter at Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St. People should enter off of 13th St. and follow the signs located in the park. No appointment is needed. Staff take a nasal, oral, or saliva sample to send to a lab for COVID-19 PCR testing. 

Results are generally available within 12 to 24 hours. Normal sampling/testing site hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call (316) 660-1022.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories