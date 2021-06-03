Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 sampling/testing site closed Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (SKNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department COVID-19 sampling/testing site will be closed Friday, June 4. The site will reopen at normal hours of operation 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7.

The closure is due to the Wichita State University (WSU) Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory (MDL) software upgrade.

SCHD offers no-cost, walk-in testing to all residents regardless of symptoms at the Sunflower Shelter at Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St. People should enter off of 13th St. and follow the signs located in the park. No appointment is needed. Staff take a nasal, oral, or saliva sample to send to a lab for COVID-19 PCR testing.

Results are generally available within 12 to 24 hours. Normal sampling/testing site hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call (316) 660-1022.