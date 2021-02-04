Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue through next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County said both COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be in place through next week, February 13. One clinic is at INTRUST Bank Arena to vaccinate health care workers and residents aged 80 and older who are mobile. SCHD has partnered with Wichita Transit and will offer a drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Wichita Transit Operations Center for residents aged 80 and older who have mobility difficulties.

The county plans to receive 7,000 Pfizer doses weekly for the foreseeable future. Appointments will not be opened unless the vaccine is available.

Please arrive to your vaccine appointment no more than 15 minutes early and plan to allow at least 45 minutes for the vaccine appointment. Based on staffing, average wait times for appointments range from 60 to 90 minutes.

Date Location Category Feb. 6 Sedgwick County Health Department

1900 E. 9th St. Health care associated workers and residents aged 80+ who are mobile Feb. 8-13 INTRUST Bank Arena,

500 E. Waterman Health care associated workers and residents aged 80+ who are mobile Feb. 6, 8-13 Drive-Thru Clinic

Wichita Transit Operations Center

777 E. Waterman Residents aged 80+ who are not mobile

To schedule an appointment with the county, the individual or the individual’s caretaker must register on behalf of the resident online by clicking here.

Caregivers are welcome to join the resident at the appointment but caregivers will not receive the vaccine at that time. Vaccine appointments for caregivers and others outside of the 80 and older category will open at a future date.

For those aged 80 and older, if an online appointment cannot be made, the individual or caretaker may dial (316) 660-1029 to schedule an appointment over the phone. This phone line will close when all available appointments have filled; the line will reopen when more appointments become available.

To prepare for your appointment, please follow the steps below.

Step Residents Aged 80 + Health Care Associated Workers – first dose 1. Schedule appointment Online: Schedule appointment and complete online questionnaire, click “Next” and bring the printed vaccine voucher to the appointment. By phone: Call (316) 660-1029 to schedule an appointment. Complete questionnaire on site at appointment time. Contact your medical provider if you have questions about how the vaccine may interact with your medical condition and medications you take. 2. Bring to appointment Identification card, driver’s license, passport, or birth certificate to verify ageIf scheduled online, Dispense Assist form/ voucher Current medical license/certificationID badge indicating HCAW group and employment in Sedgwick CountyIf the HCAW does not have a badge, current wallet cards, current pay stubs, or a statement of current employment on employer letterhead is also acceptable.If scheduled online, Dispense Assist form/ voucher 3. At appointment Check in, complete questionnaire (if not done prior to arrival), and receive vaccine. 4. After receiving vaccine Stay on site in observation area for at least 15 to 30 minutes.

Vaccine Questions:

Contact your medical provider prior to the vaccine appointment if you have questions about how the vaccine may interact with your medical condition and medications you take.

Please continue to direct general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to (316) 660-1022; line is not for scheduling appointments.