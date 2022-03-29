SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine incentive event called the Spring Festival of Friendship to kick off the month of April.

The festival will be held at SCHD’s Community Vaccine Clinic, 223 S. Main, on Friday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Incentives:

Those who recieve their first COVID-19 vaccine shot or booster dose will recieve a $50 Visa gift card

Those who recieve their second or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a t-shirt

Friday’s event will also feature a “Vaccinated & Caffeinated” coffee bar, and Saturday’s event will feature children’s face painting and balloon animals. In addition, ages 3-18 can recieve no-cost school and childcare immunizations on Saturday.

SCHD will provide the Pfizer vaccine for ages five and older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone above the age of 18.

Identification is not required, but proof of prior vaccination(s) expedites registration. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have parent or guardian consent for vaccination.

To find out more information about COVID-19 vaccinations and a list of additional mobile clinics in Sedgwick County, visit the county’s website.