Sedgwick Couty to furlough 200 employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County commissioners have approved a plan to furlough 200 county employees for five weeks.

The unpaid furloughs are set to begin next week. The workers would have health benefits as long as they maintain their employee contributions. They would be eligible for state unemployment and the federal subsidy.

Most of them are already home or working from home because their jobs were considered non-essential.

The county sent out a notice Friday asking employees to volunteer for furloughs. They got 222 applicants. Those names are being reviewed by department heads to determine if they are in non-essential roles.

“Our goal for 2020 is of course no layoffs,” said Tom Stolz, county manager. “We will do everything possible as we work through the 2021 budget, and we know we’re going to have to cut and we know we’re going to have to sacrifice, and we know we’re going to have to reduce some service levels, but we’re going to try to not have layoffs in 2021.”

The latest numbers from the state health department show Sedgwick County with 209 cases of coronavirus.

