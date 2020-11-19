Sedgwick County hospitals plead for more restrictions

Wichita hospitals also reporting critical COVID levels, the CEO's are calling for more restrictions in Sedgwick county.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita hospitals are reporting critical COVID levels and their CEOs are calling for more restrictions in Sedgwick County.

On Tuesday, Wesley hospital has 150 patients with COVID-19. At this point, hospital leaders say 25% of the hospital patients have COVID and the county is not doing enough.



“We have an ER full of patients that we are attending to, and then, we will have other patients that are coming in with all these varieties of issues, and we may not have the physical ability and staffing to see those patients,” said Dr. Lowell Ebersole, the chief medical officer of Wesley hospital.

As hospitals are reaching capacity, the Wesley chief medical officer says they expect the peak to be much higher.

“Yes, we are flying in some critical care physicians to help us we may have to bring in other physicians to help us the limiting factor is the physical capacity that we have at the Wesley Medical Center,” said Dr. Ebersole.



Health leaders are calling for tighter restrictions and while county commissioner Pete Meitzner agrees he says the problem will continue.

“Each week about 25% of their hospitalization COVID patients have been from outside Sedgwick County,” said Meitzner.



Meitzner says he is beginning to reach out to other county commissions to work together.

“We have an incredible uphill challenge to convince those thousands of people who come into Sedgwick County every day to work and play,” said Meitzner.

“There is a whole list of other counties around the state that come here for care and so we need a collective effort amongst commissioners amongst every single community member,” said Lacey Cruse.



The governor will meet this Friday with all of the commissioners in Kansas to discuss the current state of COVID.